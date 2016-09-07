How to Get Into the Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Beta

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare isn't coming until Nov. 4, but you'll be able to get a taste of the action this October. Activision's closed beta for the the game will begin on Oct. 14 on PlayStation 4 and soon after on Xbox One, but there's no date for the latter platform. Sorry, PC gamers, but there won't be a beta for you.





To get into the beta, you'll have to commit to buying the game; Beta codes only come with pre-orders for the game on Xbox One and PS4. You may be able to cancel your pre-order after you've gotten a code, however. Players can go to Call of Duty's beta website to give it a shot. Click "Redeem Codes(s)," sign into your Activision account (or make one), and follow the instructions.

Activision and Infinity Ward haven't announced maps or playable modes yet, but we're looking forward to finding out.

The company dropped a multiplayer reveal trailer, so we can get a taste of what might be coming in the beta -- and the full game, soon.