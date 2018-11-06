How to Find Your Polling Place Online (And Check Your Voter Registration)

Election Day (Nov. 6) is here, and you might find yourself scrambling to figure out where your polling place is -- or whether or not you're registered to vote. Don't worry, we've got you covered.

(Image credit: Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock)

There are a number of online resources for finding your local polling place, including Vote.org. Here, you can simply enter your home address (or search by state), and you'll be given the location and hours of your nearest polling station.

Not sure if you're registered? You can visit Headcount.org and click on your state of residence to be taken to your local voter lookup site. From here, simply enter your name, date of birth, county and zip code, and you'll be told whether or not you're good to go.

If you're registered to vote and are being told you aren't, you can call the Election Protection Hotline at 866-687-8683. Vote.org also has a long list of election protection tips, which include confirming that the poll worker is spelling your name correctly and searching all lists where you may be listed.

If you're still having issues, you can ask for a provisional ballot. With this type of ballot, you can vote on Election Day, but your vote will only be registered once your voter registration is confirmed.

Hopefully these resources prepare you for the big day. Now, get to the polls!