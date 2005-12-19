High Fidelity, High Capacity MP3 Players

Good Sound, Less-Than-Perfect Ergonomics

Vendors of 20 GB-and-above audio players are bringing out new models and fine-tuning their strategy. Certain manufacturers like Apple, Creative, Philips and Samsung are adding photo and video functions. Some work better than others, but overall the small display size (2 inches or less) rules out prolonged use for video and is really good only for displaying slide shows of your photos. Other makers, like Archos and Sony, continue to concentrate on music alone. However, fewer functions don't necessarily translate into a lower price. While the Archos Gmini XS 202 is the lowest-priced player in our selection, the monochrome Sony NW-A3000 is in the same price range as competitors with the same storage capacity but more functions.

Focusing on the essential attributes of an MP3 player - sound and storage capacity -there is an overall trend toward very small size and weight - often under 5.3 oz. (150 g) and as light as 4.6 oz. (130 g) Prices are also relatively restrained, at around $300, and $250 for the least expensive units. At prices like that, it becomes hard to see the point in paying for a microdrive unit with only 6 GB of storage at the same price and almost the same size and weight as an MP3 player. That means that the only real alternative is flash memory players, which really are smaller and less expensive, but have much smaller storage capacities.

While sound quality has improved overall since our last test, the same isn't true of ergonomics. Certain manufacturers still insist on using proprietary solutions for file transfer, data storage and even recharging. As for the quality of the earphones supplied with the units, only Apple bundles a set the quality of which comes close to our test model (a Sennheiser MX500), while all the other makers, without exception, include earphones that are simply not in keeping with the price charged for the players. So as a general rule, once you've chosen your player, you should set aside over twenty dollars for a good set of ear buds.

Our Rating System

In assessing a player's overall quality, we first judge the quality of the sound.

We judge a player with good sound but poor-quality earphones just as harshly as one that doesn't offer the possibility of tailoring the sound reproduction to suit your preferences. But that's not all. Ease of use is an essential aspect. The player's ergonomics, including the way it handles file transfers from the computer and battery life, need to be considered in making your final choice. Finally, we also test their photo, video, games or radio capabilities if available.