Laptop So Thin, it Hides

Nothing triggers ooh shiny part of people's brains like ultra-slim, minimalist form factors. All well and good, but how minimalist can you get? Well, aside from the obvious Macbook Air, there's this concept from Youri Hong. It's called the HIDE laptop, and it's pretty obvious why it's named that way.

While the HIDE may not boast the thinnest profile, it has something over other anorexic mobile computers: The LCD display's bezel forms a neat cover that protects all the usual open ports on the side. In fact, when it's closed up, it looks just like one solid aluminum tablet, with only a little switch to tell you that there's more to this little laptop.

[source: Yanko Design]