Microsoft Goofs, Posts Price of First Cortana Speaker

Microsoft unveiled Harman Kardon's Invoke speaker, the first speaker with the Cortana voice assistant built in, before the Microsoft Build conference earlier this year. Now it seems we finally have a price for Invoke: $199.95. The listing, which appears to have been put in the Microsoft online store early and by accident, was spotted by Twitter user WalkingCat.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

That would make the Invoke cost twice as much as an Amazon Echo, and $50 more than the new Echo Plus, both of which feature Amazon's rival voice assistant Alexa. The full-sized Google Home, which also has a voice assistant, costs $129.

Of course, Harman Kardon has one heck of an audio legacy behind it, and you may be paying more money for superior sound. The page also mentions that the speaker requires a Wi-Fi connection, and that works with any Windows 10 PC, iPhone (iOS 8.0 or higher) or Android Phone (version 4.1.2 or higher) running the Cortana app. Additionally, the Invoke will be available only in the United States.

As with all premature leaks, it's possible that Microsoft is still tweaking the pricing, and that the Invoke may end up being more expensive or cheaper when all is said and done. But if this page is up, it's possible we'll see the Invoke for sale sooner rather than later.