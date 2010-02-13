Halo: Reach Multiplayer Beta Starts on May 3

Although Bungie said that it has no intention or desire to make another 3D Halo game, much to the dismay of fans, there's still one more epic chapter to go.

At Microsoft's X10 event, Bungie revealed that the multiplayer beta for Halo: Reach will commence on May 3 – but only if you have a copy of Halo 3: ODST.

The demo given by Bungie at the event this week showed what the developer touted as "the best Halo yet" and "the most ambitious title Bungie has ever produced."

While Halo: Reach is based on software technology similar to Halo 3, Bungie says that the game engine has been "entirely re-written" for better graphics and sound.

Read more at Joystiq.