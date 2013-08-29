Grand Theft Auto V Launch Trailer Released

Rockstar today released the Grand Theft Auto V launch trailer, signaling that the launch of the game is just weeks away. The new trailer shows more of the games protagonists, explosions, and as always, vehicular mayhem.

Mark your calendars on September 17 for the launch of GTA V on PS3 and Xbox 360.

