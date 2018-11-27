Killer Deal: GoPro's Waterproof Hero Action Cam $70 Off

For a novice adventurer, GoPro's Hero camera is a solid entry-level option for capturing all the outdoor action. Now Best Buy is slashing the price of the $199 Hero by $70, so you can snag this rugged camera for just $130.





The 2018 Hero isn't the most premium camera in GoPro's lineup, but it's an excellent mid-range pick, especially at this price.





The Hero packs in a 2-inch touchscreen and easy-to-use mobile app alongside image stabilization. You can shoot at 1440p up to 60 frames per second, or in 1080p at 30 fps. There's no slow-motion option, and you can't shoot in 720p, but in our testing, we found the Hero to be a capable budget action camera.

If you're looking for the perfect accessory for your travels, the GoPro Hero is tough to beat.