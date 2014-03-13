Google Smartwatch May Sport 280 x 280 display, 4GB Storage

Could Google do for the smartwatch industry what it has done for budget tablets and low-cost, set-top boxes? We may soon find out as several new reports indicate that the watch could be released at the company's Google I/O conference this June. Last month, reputable tech rumor service @evleaks tweeted that LG is building the long-rumored watch and today it announced a series of leaked specs for the wristpiece.

According to @evleaks's sources, the Google watch will come with a 1.65-inch IPS LCD display running at 280 x 280-pixel resolution, 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage memory, which is nearly the same as the Samsung Galaxy Gear. That is except for the fact that the latter has a 1.62-inch screen with a 320 x 320 display. There's no word on what processor the watch will use, what size battery it will have or other key specs.

Because Google is making the watch, we might guess that it will run a version of Android. However, it could just as easily use a proprietary operating system like the one the company made for its Chromecast TV stick. A previous report from the Wall St. Journal stated that the watch will support Google Now alerts with the same kind of personalized information that service provides on your phone.

TechCrunch reported in February that the watch will use an inexpensive plastic band and, like most of its competitors, will serve as a companion to your phone rather than a standalone device. TechCrunch said the watch will send alerts from your handset to your wrist, which is what every smartwatch does, but there's no word on whether it will have a microphone and speaker for making calls. We also have no idea whether it will come with a camera like the Samsung Gear 2.

Though we've seen many new smartwatches launch in the past year, none has really managed to capture the public's imagination. The Pebble provides a solid notification experience and some basic apps on its bland grayscale screen. The Samsung Galaxy Gear works with only a handful of phones and provides just a few apps. Sony's Smartwatch 2 has a handful of decent apps and alerts, but no wow factor. As an industry leader with control over the Android ecosystem, Google has the chance to finally make wristworn devices relevant to the masses. We look forward to seeing what, if anything, the company releases.