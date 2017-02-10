Act Fast: Google's Hard-to-Get Pixel XL Back in Stock

The hard-to-find, very popular Google Pixel XL is available once more. The 5.5-inch phone is back on sale at Google's online store, though if you're hoping to choose whichever version you want, you're going to be disappointed.



(Image credit: Google's Pixel XL has been hard to get. Credit: Sam Rutherford/Tom's Guide)

As of this writing, the Google Pixel XL in Quite Black and with 32GB of onboard storage is now shipping to customers. If you're hoping to get your hands on the 128GB version, the device will ship in four to five weeks. The Very Silver option with 32GB will be available in six to seven weeks. The 128GB Very Silver Pixel XL remains out of stock.

The Pixel is the Google's answer to Samsung's Galaxy S7 and Apple's iPhone 7, meant to showcase a pure Android experience. The Pixel line, which includes the 5-inch Pixel along with the 5.5-inch XL model, is the first to be designed and engineered by Google, marking a major departure from the company's Nexus devices, which were always spearheaded by its Android hardware partners.

We gave the Pixel XL high marks in our review of Google's phone, as we believe it's one of the top unlocked Android devices. With Google Assistant built-in and the phone offering the latest version of Android, interest and demand for the Pixel XL has been high, making it difficult to find the device. Over the last several months, the Pixel has had spotty availability in the Google Store.

That said, you've got other options beyond the Google Store if you want a Pixel XL. Verizon also offers the Pixel XL, though the version of the phone you buy there is tied to the carrier. (As of this writing, a black Pixel XL from Verizon will ship in two weeks; other models will ship in March.) You'll find the Pixel XL at online retailers like Amazon, too, though often at a higher price than what you'd pay at Google.

Given the recent shortages, Google's Pixel XL might not be available for long. So if you're interested in getting your hands on the device, act now.