Google Home Outage Rendering Devices Useless

Google Home owners are reporting problems with their smart home hubs that's making the device impossible to use.

Google

Over the last day or so, Google Home users across the U.S. reported on social media and Google product forums that their devices aren't working. When they try to send Google Home a command by using "OK, Google," it responses by saying, "Hmm, something went wrong. Try again in a few seconds." Another response is more straightforward, saying, "There was a glitch. Try again in a few seconds."

Several Google Home users took to social media on Sunday (June 4), saying that their devices weren't working. Others are reporting the same problems on Monday, suggesting that the issue, which was earlier reported on by Android Headlines, hasn't been resolved for anyone just yet.

It's unclear why Google Home users are experiencing problems. It's also worth noting that it doesn't appear to be a Google Assistant problem: the virtual assistant is working just fine on other devices.

MORE: Face-Off! Amazon Echo vs Google Home

Google Home is a smart home hub that lets you control your smart home, search the Web, and play music, all with voice commands. The device also doubles as a speaker and will respond audibly with responses or songs.

For its part, Google has told users in support forums that it's aware of the problems and was working on a fix.

So, what can you do to address the problem in the meantime? Unfortunately, there isn't much you can do except to wait, if Google's own servers aren't functioning the way they should.

You can also try unplugging your Google Home and plugging it back in. Sometimes, a little reset like that can make all the difference. Also check for a solid white light on the back of the device. If it's on and not flicking off, it means you have a solid Internet connection.

If all else fails and your Google Home still isn't working, consider calling Google's support hotline to see if its team can help you identify and fix the problem.