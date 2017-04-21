How to set up Multi-User Support on Google Home

Google Home can now support up to six people, differentiating each user by their voice.
Google Assistant can address each person by name when they say "OK Google" or "Hey Google." Individual users will be able to access their own schedules, playlists, traffic information and more, in addition to existing Google Home features like getting answers to questions from the web and controlling smart home devices.
To set up Google Home for multiple users, each user should do the following:
- Make sure you have the latest version of the Google Home app on your phone or tablet.
- In your list of connected devices, look for Google Home and tap on "Link your account."
- To get Google Home to recognize your voice, say "OK Google" and "Hey Google" a couple of times each.
- Go to the Google Home app to set up your preferences.