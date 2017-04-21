How to set up Multi-User Support on Google Home

Google Home can now support up to six people, differentiating each user by their voice.



(Image credit: Google)

Google Assistant can address each person by name when they say "OK Google" or "Hey Google." Individual users will be able to access their own schedules, playlists, traffic information and more, in addition to existing Google Home features like getting answers to questions from the web and controlling smart home devices.



To set up Google Home for multiple users, each user should do the following: