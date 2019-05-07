Trending

Watch: Google Duplex Can Now Rent Cars For You

By Google 

Google has unveiled a new, online version of its creepy Duplex AI.

Google has announced a new version of Duplex (called Duplex on the web) that doesn't just conduct business by voice. It can now execute tasks within your mobile browser.

Google Duplex for the web will soon make car reservations on the mobile web. Credit: Google

At this year's Google I/O developer conference, the company showed its assistant booking a rental car for a user. Say "Book me a rental car," and Google will auto-fill your information into your rental company's website, choose your favorite car, and select add-ons you might need (such as a carseat). 

You may be wondering how Google knows all this. That's easy: It digs through previous rental confirmations in your Gmail account. 

Google has made a number of incremental upgrades to its AI products this year. The company also showed off a second-generation version of Google Assistant, which it claims is faster and can operate offline, as well as a smarter Google Lens that can pick the most popular foods off a restaurant menu.

It's not clear how accurate Duplex on the web will be, or how many tasks you may need to help it out with, but it's a promising look at the hands-off potential of Google's AI (provided you don't mind Assistant snooping through your emails).

