Daydream is Coming: Google Goes All-in on VR Content

Between the commercial releases of both the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, 2016 has been huge for virtual reality. It seems that we're not done yet, as Google's new VR platform, Daydream, may be launching in just a few weeks according to a report from Bloomberg.

According to the report, Google is putting a lot of money behind 360-degree videos featuring well-known YouTubers, as well as pushing content created by Hulu, sports leagues and video game developers.

MORE: Inside Google's Daydream and Its Plan to Rule VR



Google first announced Daydream at its I/O conference back in May. The company is building the platform and a reference device, and said to expect headsets from partners like Samsung, HTC and LG. In addition, Google's reference design will feature a very simple, one-handed controller. Perhaps most importantly, the newest phones running Android 7.0 should be able to cut latency to less than 20 milliseconds, which might make VR more accessible for those who usually get motion sickness.

Android 7.0, or Nougat, started rolling out to customers with select devices on Monday.

At I/O, Google's demo suggested that there would be a number of games companies, television and movie content providers, and news companies on board with their own software. We'll be able to tell you what's available when we get our hands on Daydream and its accompanying headsets -- whenever they show up.