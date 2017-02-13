Google Chromecasts Now on Sale, Including $10 Off Ultra

Google is making it easier and more affordable than ever to stream your favorite media to your living room. The online search giant recently discounted its entire family of Chromecast players by up to $10.

While that may sound like a small discount, the fact is that many of these devices are already the cheapest in their categories. This includes the recently introduced Chromecast Ultra, Chromecast 2, and Chromecast Audio.They're available via the Google Store and select third party retailers. Here's a quick summary of the deals.

Chromecast Ultra for $59 ($10 off)

Released this past October, the Chromecast Ultra is Google's newest streaming device. The hockey puck-shaped streamer is also the only Chromecast device capable of streaming 4K HDR content. It supports popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, HBO Now, Sling TV, Spotify, and more. The Chromecast Ultra is bigger than previous Chromecasts and requires a nearby wall outlet, but it packs a more powerful processor that in our tests allowed apps to achieve HD resolution in seconds. The new device also packs both built-in Wi-Fi (dual-band 802.11ac) and Ethernet.

Chromecast 2 for $30 ($5 off)

The 2nd generation Chromecast is capable of broadcasting content at up to 1080p resolution. Unlike Roku's standalone set-top box, the Chromecast 2 requires that you control it via a mobile device. It connects and draws power from your HDTV's HDMI port or can be plugged into a wall outlet. Otherwise, the Editors' Choice Chromecast 2 has the same channel support and overall functionality as the Chromecast Ultra.

Chromecast Audio for $30 ($5 off)

Google's Chromecast Audio is similar to its video-focused sibling in appearance, but plugs into your speakers to stream music over Wi-Fi. It works with popular apps like Spotify, Pandora, and Google Play. In our tests, the Chromecast Audio never buffered or stuttered and it responded quickly when skipping through songs or playlists.