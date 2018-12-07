Google Assistant Will Read Out Your Custom Newscast

Google is working on a new way for Google Assistant to bring news to users: personalized, short-form audio playlists.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Currently, you can get news through a number of Google Assistant skills from media outlets, and if you wanted to hear them all in a row, you could create a Routine. However, these news briefings tend to come in longer, podcast-type audio segments.



Now, Google Home will use AI to create a playlist of short, current news items tailored to your interests. The assistant will also be able to update stories throughout the day.

For more Google Assistant-related tips, tricks, and how-tos, check out our complete guide to Google Assistant.



