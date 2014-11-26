Monitor Your Google Account with New Security Tools

Who's been using your Google account? A new online tool called the Devices and Activity Dashboard lets Google users see which devices are currently connected to their Google accounts, and which have connected in the past 28 days.

At the same time, Google has also launched a Security Wizard for Google for Work accounts. The Wizard walks users through setting up and using several security tools, such as account permissions and recovery options.

The Devices and Activity Dashboard, accessible under the Security tab of your Google Account page, also shows the rough location of each device. If you see a device on the list that doesn't belong, click the Secure Your Account button at the top to quickly change your password.

"By making users more aware of their security settings and the activity on their devices, we can work together to stay a step ahead of any bad guy," wrote Google for Work Director of Security Eran Feigenbaum in a blog post.

The new wizard for Google for Work accounts walks users through setting up a recovery device, such as a smartphone, on which Google can contact you if an issue with your account ever arises.

