PC, Xbox Gamers to Finally Face Off in Gears of War 4

PC and Xbox One gamers will finally be able to face off in Microsoft and developer The Coalition's Gears of War 4, but only for a few days. Crossplay between gamers using a controller and those using a mouse and keyboard will be available starting today (Dec. 2) through Monday, Dec. 5.





"This test is being conducted to evaluate the potential of a more permanent crossplay solution in the future to allow Windows 10 and Xbox One gamers to play together in Versus outside of Private Matches," wrote Gears of War community manager TC Oculus on the Gears of War forums.

It will be an interesting test. The idea of crossplay is inherently divisive because of the differences between using a controller and a mouse and keyboard. The latter tend to be far more accurate, and as a result, some games give controllers "aim assist" functions to make up for inaccuracy caused by analog sticks.

But TC Oculus reminded users that this will be just a test, and that the data collected will lead to an informed next step, or lack thereof.

If the test is successful and The Coalition can put together a permanent game mode for PC and console gamers to share, it would be a huge step in competitive play for all. You can see more about the playlist settings and XP bonuses being offered during the test here.

Are PC gamers' peripherals too accurate for console gamers, or will Xbox One players dominate? Let us know in the comments.