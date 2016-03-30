NCAA Brings Final Four to Virtual Reality

Love the strength, adrenaline and unpredictability of March Madness? Now you can experience the action up close and personal right on your head. The NCAA is bringing this year's tournament to college basketball fans that own a Samsung Gear VR.

In a first for the tourney, both the Final Four and the National Championship will be livestreamed in virtual reality via the NCAA March Madness Live VR app. Accessed via the Oculus Store, the app essentially gives Gear VR owners the best seats in the house, even if they're thousands of miles away.

MORE: Best Gear VR Games

A product of a partnership between the NCAA, CBS, Oculus and Capital One, the March Madness Live app will deliver live coverage of both the semifinals and the championship match in 360 degrees. In addition to sitting virtual courtside, viewers will also have access to a virtual scoreboard displaying stats in real-time.

Audio commentary will be provided by Grant Hill, Jim Nantz, Tracy Wolfson and Bill Raftery. The app will also feature video highlights from every game in the bracket, just in case you want to take a trip down memory lane.

Don't fret if you don't own a Gear VR; you can still get in on the fun via your desktop. March Madness Live will have a 2D, 180-degree livestream, as well as 360-degree highlights that will live on the NCAA's March Madness Facebook page.

