Garmin Vivofit Fitness Band Keeps You Moving

Getting motivated to exercise during the day can be tough. So Garmin’s new Vivofit fitness band does it for you. The slim bracelet can detect when you’ve been inactive for more than hour, and will automatically alert you with a red notification light that doesn’t turn off until you get up and move around. During a brief hands-on with the fitness band, we were intrigued by how well it keeps track of your daily activity, as well as its active social sharing capabilities.

Available some time in the first quarter of 2014, the standard Vivofit will sell for $129. For $169, however, you can also grab a heart rate monitor that connects to the Vivofit to measure your pulse at any time. Information is displayed on the Vivofit’s small color display, which we found easy to see under bright lighting, though somewhat difficult to read in dimmer light. Available in various sizes and colors, the Vivofit’s strap proved comfortable when wrapped around our wrist.

In addition to keeping you on your toes, the Vivofit also sets daily step goals for you. To keep you from getting in over your head, however, Garmin makes sure any goals are in line with your abilities. A pedometer helps you track how many steps you’ve taken in a day, while a calorie tracker helps measure how many calories you’ve burned. What’s more, the waterproof Vivofit’s battery can last up to a year on a single charge, so you’ll almost never have to take it off, ensuring you’ll always know how active you’ve been.

Beyond its built-in capabilities, the Vivofit can also connect to Garmin’s Connect app and social network. From here, users can compare their personal stats to those of other Vivofit users in their area. No other users near you? No problem, Garmin will compare your performance to other users that match your profile. Garmin Connect also includes various fitness challenges in which you can compete head-to-head against your fellow Vivofit users.

With everything the Vivofit has to offer, it looks like Garmin could have quite a good product on its hands.