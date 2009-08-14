Price Matching: GameStop Strikes Back

Recently we reported that Best Buy is currently running a trial program in West Jordan, Utah, offering new games for used game prices listed at GameStop and Game Crazy. Typically, used games sell for $5 to $10 less than new, unopened versions. If the trial run were to succeed, Best Buy could expand the program nationwaide and knock a huge dent into the competitors' revenue.



However, apparently GameStop isn't taking the challenge sitting down. According to Kotaku, the company has slashed its prices on used games, now offering titles for $10 to $15 off GameStop's regular used prices. Although the new pricing only applies to the GameStop located near the West Jordan Best Buy, customers can pick up a used copy of Red Faction: Guerrilla for $39.99; Street Fighter IV is priced at $24.99.



As Kotaku pointed out, the used games price drop now available at GameStop will ultimately grind Best Buy's trial plan to a halt, as the price matching would thus be somewhat unprofitable for the company. With that said, Best Buy may need to restructure its strategy before launching a nation-wide plan. However, for gamers in West Jordon, now is the time to scoop up multiple titles before the prices revert back on August 31.