Galaxy S8 Will Likely Get Iris Scanner and 'Infinity Display'

Samsung has confirmed plans to release a new Galaxy Note at some point, but at least one feature from last year's doomed Note 7 could make a return even earlier as part of the company's upcoming Galaxy S8.

Samsung will reportedly add iris-scanning technology to the Galaxy S lineup along with a new "Infinity Display."





That was one the many features highlighted in a Guardian report revealing details about what Samsung has planned for the Galaxy S8. Citing two different sources, the Guardian says that the S8 will incorporate biometric technology pulled from last year's Note 7. The feature will let you unlock your Galaxy S8 and confirm purchases using your eyes.



When Tom's Guide reviewed the Note 7, we thought the iris scanner was a nice addition to the phablet, even if its performance was a little finicky. In addition to unlocking the phone, the Note 7's iris scanner let you lock away files and apps in a secured folder — a feature that we hope finds its way to the S8.

This isn't the first time we've heard about the Note 7's iris scanner finding a new home on the Galaxy S8. Last week, a leaked image of a screen protector, reportedly designed for Samsung's next phone, included holes for a camera, ambient light sensor, earpiece and an unidentified feature. Reporting on the leak, BGR speculated it could be evidence that an iris scanner was slated for the S8.





The iris scanner was just one aspect of the Guardian's report on likely features for the Galaxy S8. The report also highlighted what it's calling "the infinity display" — basically the edge-to-edge screen that will all but eliminate the S8's bezel. We've heard multiple reports about that feature being a highlight of the S8, when it ships later this spring.



The Guardian reports the two S8 models will have screens in the range of 5 to 6 inches. (We've heard 6.2 and 5.7 inches from other reports.) The Guardian's sources also say that both S8 models will have curved screens similar to the Galaxy S7 Edge.



Other features highlighted in the Guardian report include the presence of a headphone jack, an incremental improvement to the phone's rear camera that builds on last year's dual-pixel technology, 64GB of on-board storage and the Bixby personal assistant that's widely expected to debut on the S8.

In addition, the Guardian reports that Samsung could offer a dock accessory that essentially turns your Android phone into a mobile PC, echoing an earlier report that Samsung was developing a feature similar to Microsoft's Continuum for the Galaxy S8.