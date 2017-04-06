Galaxy S8 Drop Test Doesn't Go So Well

Getting a Galaxy S8 this month? For the love of all things holy, put it in a case when you do.

A new drop test video gives us a taste of just how durable Samsung's new flagship is, and, unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S8's gorgeous design will suffer a whole bunch of scratches and shatters if you don't cover it up properly.

YouTuber TechRax put the Galaxy S8 up against the iPhone 7 (specifically, the new red model) in a brief durability battle, and neither phone fared very well after hitting the pavement during a series of 5-foot drops.

Things started out promising for both phones, which only took minor scuffs when dropped on their sides. However, things took a grim turn once TechRax dropped both phones face-first on the ground.

The Galaxy S8 took a pretty big spill — the phone was still usable, but had a nasty, spiderweb-like crack across the entire screen and showed some nasty shattering around the edges. The iPhone 7 fared even worse; the screen shattered more severely than the S8, and the phone failed to turn on.

None of this is a huge surprise — as beautiful and well-made as phones like the Galaxy S8 and iPhone 7 are, they're still going to shatter if they hit the ground with no protection, especially from 5 feet high. Fortunately, there are already a whole bunch of Galaxy S8 cases for sale, from super-rugged models to more subtle skins that won't obscure the S8's slick design.

For more on how the Galaxy S8 holds up in the real world, stay tuned for our full review.