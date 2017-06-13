How Powerful Will the Galaxy S8 Active Be?

There's another version of the Galaxy S8 in the works, and it sounds like it's going to be able to take a beating.





(Image credit: Last year's Galaxy S7 Active could soon get a successor based on the S8. (Photo Credit: Jeremy Lips/Tom's Guide))

We've already heard rumors that Samsung was planning to release the Galaxy S8 Active, a more durable version of its flagship phone. This week, benchmark results for a phone with the same rumored model number as the S8 Active popped up on the Geekbench website. And as posted on SlashLeaks, this new phone matches the Galaxy S8's specs.





(Image credit: Primate Labs)

Specifically, the benchmark listing shows the S8 Active with a Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB of RAM, exactly what you'll find the Galaxy S8 or S8+. Not surprisingly, the Geekbench 4 performance matches what we've seen from Samsung's current flagship. The Geekbench website shows the Galaxy S8 Active with a multi-core score of 6,394 and a single-core score of 1,842; that's nearly identical to the respective 6,295 and 1,846 scores we saw when we tested the Galaxy S8.

The S8 Active is going to share more than just a mobile processor and RAM with the S8. It's also going to adapt the S8's expanded Infinity Display, according to earlier leaks surrounding the phone. One key difference will be that the S8 Active isn't expected to have a display that curves around the edges, instead featuring casing that wraps around the phone. That's doubtlessly to increase the durability of the phone, which has been one of the key selling points for past Active models in the Galaxy lineup. The Galaxy S7 Active, for instance, could withstand 5-foot drops and being submerged in 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes.



All these leaks haven't told us one bit of crucial information about the Galaxy S8: when the new phone will arrive. Last year's Galaxy S7 debuted roughly three months after the S7's unveiling, which means that the S8 Active could be arriving shortly if Samsung sticks to its usual script.