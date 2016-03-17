Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge Battery Life: How It Stacks Up

Our Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge reviews revealed that Samsung's latest flagships are the best Android phones you can buy, thanks to their superior cameras, fast performance and water-resistant designs. But how long do these devices last on a charge? Longer than their predecessors, as well as Apple's iPhone 6s and 6s Plus.

Based on the Tom's Guide Battery Test, which involves continuous web surfing over 4G LTE at 150 nits of screen brightness, the S7 lasted 8 hours and 43 minutes, and the S7 Edge lasted a more impressive 10 hours and 9 minutes. We did our testing on Verizon's network. Both of these runtimes surpass the 8:30 smartphone category average.

The S7 and S7 Edge benefit from the power-saving features built into Android 6.0 Marshmallow but especially from the bigger batteries Samsung stuffed inside. The S7 packs a 3,000 mAh battery and the S7 Edge a whopping 3,600 mAh battery, compared to just 2,500 mAh and 2,600 for last year's Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge.

The iPhone 6s and 6s Plus did not offer nearly as much endurance when we reviewed those handsets. The smaller iPhone 6s lasted just 6:46 on our battery test, while the Plus held on for a longer 8:16. Still, that's less time than the smaller Galaxy S7 and nearly 2 hours behind the S7 Edge. We performed this testing on AT&T's network.



The latest Galaxys aren't the longest-lasting phones in the land. Among current fla

gships, that goes to the Huawei Mate 8, which lasted an epic 12 hours and 47 minutes. Not surprisingly, the Huawei-made Nexus 6P wasn't far behind at 12:25.

Overall, though, the S7 Edge's battery life is excellent, especially given how much lighter and more compact Samsung's phone is than the Nexus 6P. We're talking about the difference between 5.53 ounces and 6.2 ounces.

The S7 and S7 Edge have another advantage over the Nexus 6P and Mate 8 in that Samsung's phones support wireless charging. The latest iPhones use wired-only charging, too.

