Galaxy S10 X Looks Like Samsung’s 5G, 6-Lens Superphone

Samsung appears to be pulling out all the stops for the Galaxy S series' 10th anniversary, much in the same way Apple did with the iPhone X in 2017. We could see as many as four variations on Samsung's next-generation flagship handset, but it's the range-topping 5G S10 model that is the subject of the latest rumors.

According to a new report from Korean outlet ETNews, the most expensive, most powerful of Samsung's upcoming phones will be named the Galaxy S10 X. (The "X," in this case, standing not only for the brand's 10th birthday, but also the words "experience" and "expand.") And just so you know Samsung is serious, ETNews says the phone maker is considering charging as much as $1,500 for the top-line device.

That's a massive chunk of change to be sure, but for that price, Samsung reportedly will give you quite a lot. In addition to the 5G radios, there could be a huge 5,000-mAh battery on board, a total of six cameras strewn across the front and back of the phone, 1TB of storage and 10GB of RAM and to top it all off, a gargantuan 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display.

The S10 X will debut in March in Korea if ETNews' story bears out, before it reaches other parts of the globe. We recently caught wind that Samsung and Verizon are teaming up on an exclusive partnership to launch the 5G-compatible version of the Galaxy S10 on Big Red's network before hitting other carriers later in 2019.

Aside from all those aforementioned premium touches for the "X" model, the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus will benefit from Snapdragon 855 power (for U.S. customers), in-display fingerprint recognition and an all-new design that makes use of Samsung's Infinity-O display technology, in which the front-facing camera will occupy a hole inside the screen. We recently had the opportunity to benchmark the Snapdragon 855 and came away impressed by the new silicon's performance, which rivaled that of Apple's A12 Bionic chip in the iPhone XS and XR.

Samsung will pull the covers off the Galaxy S10 on Feb. 20 in San Francisco. You should visit our always-updated rumor roundup for the latest on the first big phone unveiling of 2019.