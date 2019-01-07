Samsung's Galaxy S10 Could Get a Battery Life Boost

Samsung's worst-kept secret — the Galaxy S10 — has once again been featured in a new rumor.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

The Korean tech giant is planning to bundle big battery packs in the upcoming handset, serial leaker Ice Universe is reporting on Twitter. Ice Universe published a tweet with no text, but showed three cases that the leaker say, are designed for the upcoming Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+.

On each of the cases is the size of its battery pack — 3100mAh, 3500mAh, and 4000mAh, respectively. Additionally, the cases list diagonal screen sizes of 5.8 inches in the Galaxy S10 Lite, 6.1 inches in the Galaxy S10, and 6.4 inches in the Galaxy S10+.

The size of the battery packs won't surprise anyone. After all, the sizes are the same we've already seen in the Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note 9 Samsung launched last year. However, as SamMobile discussed in its report on the leak, Samsung is also planning to bundle more efficient Snapdragon processors in the Galaxy S10. Those efficient processors, coupled with big battery packs, should translate to more battery life across the board.

In the Galaxy Note 9, Samsung was quick to tout that the handset, which comes with a 4000mAh battery pack, will last more than 24 hours with ease. It would appear Samsung is hoping for the same with the Galaxy S10 line.

For its part, Samsung has remained tight-lipped on its plans for the Galaxy S10. However, all rumors and reports are pointing to the company planning to unveil the handsets on either February 20 or a bit later at Mobile World Congress in Barcelonah. The smartphones will likely ship soon after.

In addition to big screens and big battery packs, Samsung is expected to offer an in-display fingerprint sensor in the devices.