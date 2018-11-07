Buy a Note 9 from Samsung, Get $300 in Free Accessories

Samsung is offering a new bundle to celebrate the holidays that lets you get a whopping $300 worth of free accessories for your new phone.



If you head over to Samsung's website, you'll find an offer to get a free Starter Kit (valued at $300) for your new Samsung smartphone. To take advantage of the deal, you'll need to buy a new Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, or Galaxy Note 9. You can then get a bundle of accessories that includes the DeX cable, wireless charger, a cover for your device, and AKG headphones.

Surprisingly, there aren't that many caveats here. The offer is available on any of the four major carriers. When you buy the smartphone on Samsung's website, you'll actually need to add the bundle to your cart. If you don't, you won't be able to take advantage of the offer.

Also, if you're trying to use the freebie to get your hands on the accessories without keeping the smartphone, Samsung has your scheme covered: it'll charge you full price for all of the bundle items if you return your smartphone and not the bundle.

Still, it's a pretty sweet deal. You get a "rugged" cover to protect your handset, and the DeX cable should come in handy if you want to use your smartphone like a computer. The wireless charging stand that comes with the handset will quickly charge your device and the headphones you get are both wireless and noise-canceling.

But if you're not one to add accessories to your purchase, you might not see much value in this one. After all, Samsung isn't offering a discount on its smartphone pricing here, so if you want a Galaxy Note 9, you'll still be forking over $1,000. And depending on whether you want the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+, you'll be doling out $720 or $840, respectively.

Samsung's bundle offer is available now. It'll end on Nov. 17 or until supplies last.