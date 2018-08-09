Note 9 Pre-Orders Could Start Sooner Than Expected

The clock is ticking on Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 launch. And there appears to be a good chance we'll be able to get our hands on it a bit sooner than anticipated.

(Image credit: SamMobile via Samsung)



Samsung has told its retail partners that it wants to begin taking pre-orders a day earlier than it had told them previously. Instead of offering pre-orders on Tuesday (Aug. 14), Samsung will instead start offering pre-orders on Monday (Aug. 13), Korea Herald is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of its plans.

According to the report, Samsung told its retail partners only recently that it wanted to start pre-orders sooner. The company is apparently concerned about sluggish sales for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ and ostensibly believes that by offering pre-orders a day earlier, it could capture more Galaxy Note 9 customers for launch day.

MORE: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Rumors: Release Date, Specs and More

Samsung acknowledged in a recent earnings call with investors that Galaxy S9 sales had been somewhat sluggish. While the company didn't say why that might be, it could be due to the devices' iterative updates over last year's models. Samsung typically has better sales years when it offers major upgrades. According to reports, next year's Galaxy S10 could deliver those big updates.

The Galaxy Note 9 will be the handset to carry Samsung to the Galaxy S10. And although it isn't expected to come with major upgrades, it could offer some important updates, including a new S Pen stylus that would allow for remote connectivity. Samsung is also said to be planning to bundle a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 in the 6.4-inch device and could debut the new Bixby 2.0 virtual personal assistant on it. Pricing hasn't yet been revealed.

Samsung is planning to unveil the Galaxy Note 9 at its Unpacked event in New York City today. After months of rumors, the company will at long last reveal everything there is to know about its new smartphone. It'll also likely reveal the final pre-order and launch dates, as well as price.

Be sure to check back later for our full coverage of the event.

Up Next