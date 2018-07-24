Note 9 Render Shows Off New Colors

What's black and brown and blue all over? The Galaxy Note 9, if a newly posted leaked render is any indication.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The render appears on Android Headlines, which says the image comes from a reliable source. The big reveal in the render are the different colors on the Note 9, which appears in black, blue and brown versions (though the brown might be more a copper, depending on how Samsung might spin it). The current Note 8 is currently available in Orchid Gray or Midnight Black in the U.S., so these colors would be a departure for Samsung.

In a report accompanying the rendered image, Android Headlines says these are likely to be the colors that the Note 9 appears in, with a purple version leaked earlier also a possibility. Expect Samsung to also work some naming magic on those colors — the kind that turns a black phone into a Midnight Black model.

Another noteworthy thing about this latest render is what accompanies the Note 9. The new phone appears alongside a smartwatch, a charging device and some earbuds. Android Headlines identifies the latter as the the Gear IconX earbuds while the watch is supposed the Gear S3. However, Samsung is also rumored to be working on a Galaxy Watch to either join the Note 9 at its August 9 launch event or follow shortly thereafter at the IFA trade show later in August.

Otherwise, the Note 9 models depicted in this new render look a lot like what we've seen before, including previous leaks posted at Android Headlines. The front of the phone features an Infinity Display nearly identical to the one already included with the Note 8, while the back of the phone offers a relocated fingerprint sensor. It's now under the dual rear camera lens, just like in a previous render posted by leaker Evan Blass.

The S Pen is featured in the leaked render, too, and it's notable that the accessory won't necessarily be the same color as the Note 9 it accompanies. The blue Note 9 features a bright yellow stylus, for example. That's not the most significant rumor surrounding the S Pen — it's supposed to gain Bluetooth connectivity, according to multiple sources.

We find out exactly what colors the Note 9 will be available in — along with other smartphone features — when Samsung's scheduled press event delivers the new phone on August 9.