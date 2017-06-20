Galaxy Note 8 Launching Sooner Than Expected

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 is closer to its release date than you might think, based on two separate new reports.

The Korean conglomerate is planning to announce the Galaxy Note 8 at a special press event in New York City on August 26, Korean publication Naver is reporting, citing sources who claim to have knowledge of the company's plans. Samsung had previously been rumored to be planning a September unveiling at IFA in Berlin. SamMobile earlier reported on the Naver report.

In a separate report, Reuters says Samsung will unveil the Galaxy 8 at a press event in NYC in late August. It will apparently "sport a curved screen that is marginally larger than the 6.2-inch version of the Galaxy S8 smartphone and feature two rear cameras."

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 has been the subject of a slew of rumors in recent weeks. The handset will reportedly come with a 6.3 or 6.4-inch screen that will entirely cover its face. The display, which will be curved on both the left and right side, will also support the S Pen stylus.

While the Galaxy Note 8 will take some design cues from the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, it'll reportedly ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 and not the Snapdragon 835 processor. The former chip, which hasn't found its way to a device yet, will reportedly deliver a bit more power and battery-efficiency than the Snapdragon 835.

There had been some rumors that the Galaxy Note 8 would ship with Android O, but more recent reports suggest it will run Android Nougat, like the Galaxy S8.

Samsung has already confirmed the Galaxy Note 8, but hasn't said which features the device might offer. However, it reportedly won't come with a fingerprint sensor in its screen, due to technical difficulties. It's believed the fingerprint sensor will be placed on the rear panel beneath the dual-lens camera. The Galaxy Note 8 will likely be the first phone from Samsung to offer a dual-lens camera.

It's unclear why Samsung has decided on an August release for the Galaxy Note 8. However, Apple is reportedly planning to unveil the iPhone 8 in early September, so Samsung might want some breathing room to showcase its own device.