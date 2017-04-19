Galaxy Note 8's Dual Cameras Could Leapfrog iPhone

The Galaxy Note 8 won't just be bigger, according to a new report, it will also boast a feature we wish the Galaxy S8 had. And if the rumors prove true, the Note 8 will also leapfrog the iPhone.

(Image credit: The Galaxy S8's camera is great, but the Note 8 may offer dual cameras with 3X zoom. Credit: Sam Rutherford/Tom's Guide)

Samsung is working on delivering a dual-lens rear-facing camera in its upcoming Galaxy Note 8, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told investors on Wednesday (Apr. 19). While Kuo is best known for his Apple predictions, the analyst said that Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 rear camera will prove to be its "most important upgrade."

According to SamMobile, which reported on Kuo's comments, the analyst said that he expects the rear camera to feature a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor and 13-megapixel telephoto lens. The 12-megapixel option will deliver 3x optical zoom and support dual photodiode technology. The 13-megapixel telephoto will come with dual Optical Image Stabilization. The current iPhone 7 Plus maxes out at 2x zoom.

According to Kuo, the Galaxy Note 8's dual cameras will be "much better than that of the iPhone 7 Plus," and could be one of the flag-bearers through the rest of the year.

Samsung has confirmed that it's working on a new Galaxy Note handset that it will launch this year. The announcement took some by surprise earlier this year, given the Galaxy Note 7's battery problems last year.

After the Galaxy Note 7 launched last summer, users reported battery problems that caused it to overheat and in some cases, catch fire. Although Samsung tried to salvage the device, a second run of handsets also had battery problems. The company was ultimately forced to apologize profusely for the troubles and discontinued the handset.

Still, the Galaxy Note is strategically important to Samsung. The device is typically released at a time when the Galaxy S flagship is losing some steam on store shelves and Apple is readying its next iPhone. In this case, the Note 8 would be going up against the iPhone 8, which will reportedly feature a new OLED screen, wireless charging and perhaps exciting new augmented reality capabilities.

There have been reports that Samsung was considering a dual-lens design in the Galaxy S8, but ultimately scuttled that for a dual-pixel option.

Look for much more on the Galaxy Note 8 in the coming weeks and months.