Galaxy Note 8 Close-Up Look Is Very Revealing

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 8 looks like it will take some design cues from the Galaxy S8, and that's a good thing.

(Image credit: Weibo via Android Headlines)

An image appeared on China's Weibo on Wednesday (June 14), showing what appears to be the top panel to a Samsung handset. The leaker said that that the panel is actually from a Galaxy Note 8, and features a 6.7mm thick bezel, along with a front-facing camera, earpiece, and iris scanner.

While it's impossible to determine whether the image, which was earlier reported on by Android Headlines, is indeed a view of the Galaxy Note 8 or another device, it's notable in its design.

Several rumors and leaks have suggested that Samsung would deliver a design in the Galaxy Note 8 that's nearly identical to that of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. If the latest leak is true, it would suggest that Samsung is indeed taking design cues from its flagships in the upcoming Galaxy Note 8.

When Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S8 line earlier this year, the company's design was widely celebrated. The handset comes with a big, curved screen and small bezels at the top and bottom to maximize the screen-to-face ratio. It also leaves no room for a physical home button, forcing Samsung to offer only a virtual home button in its handset.

Samsung is expected to unveil the handset this summer. When it does, it's expected to ship with a 6.4-inch screen and run on either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or an upcoming enhancement called the Snapdragon 836.