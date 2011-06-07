Microsoft Shows Off Head-tracking Using Kinect

You had better believe that we'll be seeing a lot of new games (and consoles) this week as E3 kicks off in LA.

One thing that Microsoft has already previewed is alternative uses for Kinect for more than just full body motion games, such as head-tracking in Forza Motorsport 4. This really cool feature will give boost the level of realism (and practicality) of the in-car view in Forza 4.

Hopefully something like this will be incorporated into more games, especially first-person shooters. Check out the video below.