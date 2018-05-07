Fortnite Meets Infinity War: How to Play as Thanos

Now this is the most ambitious crossover event of all time! Beginning tomorrow (May 8), Thanos, the mad Titan who smashed the competition in Avengers: Infinity War, will be a playable character in Fortnite (which is bigger than Reddit).

Thanos is arriving in a new mode dubbed Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup. It's similar to a regular match, but features one key difference. After 100 players enter the map, they'll be fighting for supremacy with the Infinity War's holy grail — The Infinity Gauntlet — as an accessible artifact.

Making matters more dangerous, all six Infinity Stones are in the the mighty mitt. And once you don the glove, your character turns into Thanos himself. According to Entertainment Weekly, whoever turns into Thanos will be "wielding all the power that comes with him." The precise details of Thanos' powers are under wraps.

The crossover is the fruit of a call made by Infinity War co-director Joe Russo to Donald Mustard, the worldwide creative director of Epic Games. Mustard told Entertainment Weekly, "And after a bit of geeking out over each other’s work, we start brainstorming these crazy ideas."

It turns out that Joe and his brother/co-director Anthony Russo are huge fans of Fortnite, and took breaks from editing Infinity War to kick butt in the game.