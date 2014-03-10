Firefox Shortcuts for Mac and Linux

Firefox has become a favorite browser for computer users across all platforms. To use it more efficiently, the creators built a number of keyboard shortcuts. Here is a list of shortcuts for Mac and Linux operating systems. Often, the Mac shortcut is the same as the Windows shortcut, replacing Ctrl with Cmd. There are also a number of shortcuts designed for Firefox developers.
Browser Management
These shortcuts will help users manage the browser itself, including the bookmarking pages and using Firefox's options in an optimal way.
|Actions
|Mac OS X
|Linux
|Help
|n/a
|F1
|Add Bookmark
|Cmd + D
|Ctrl + D
|Bookmarks Sidebar (toggle)
|Cmd + B
|Ctrl + B
|Browsing History (toggle)
|Cmd + Shift + H
|Ctrl + H
|Download History
|Cmd + J
|Ctrl + Y
Page Manipulation
These shortcuts are designed to help the user manipulate the page and access actions that otherwise require right-clicking or accessing the File tab.
|Actions
|Mac OS X
|Linux
|Zoom in (full page)
|Cmd + +
|Ctrl + +
Ctrl + Scroll down
|Zoom out (full page)
|Cmd + -
|Ctrl + -
Ctrl + Scroll up
|Restore page to default view
|Cmd + 0
|Ctrl + 0
|Print page
|Cmd + P
|Ctrl + P
|Reload page
|F5
Cmd + R
|F5
Ctrl + R
|Stop page from loading
|Esc
Cmd + .
|Esc
|Save page as
|Cmd + S
|Ctrl + S
|Page source
|Cmd + U
|Ctrl + U
|Page info
|Cmd + I
|Ctrl + I
Page Navigation
These shortcuts help the user use the actual Web page itself within Firefox, including quick scrolling and navigating.
|Action
|Mac OS X
|Linux
|Move down one line
|⇩ (down arrow)
|⇩ (down arrow)
Alt + Scroll down
|Move up one line
|⇧ (up arrow)
|⇧ (up arrow)
Alt + Scroll up
|Move down one full screen
|PageDown
Spacebar
|PageDown
Spacebar
Shift + Backspace
|Move up one full screen
|PageUp
Shift + Spacebar
|PageUp
Shift + Spacebar
Backspace
|Go to the bottom of page
|End
|End
|Go to the top of the page
|Home
|Home
|Move to the next frame
|F6
|F6
|Move to the previous frame
|Shift + F6
|Shift + F6
Web Navigation
Within the browser, these shortcuts help navigate the Web and move from Web page to Web page.
|Shortcut
|Mac OS X
|Linux
|Open default home page
|Option + Home
|Alt + Home
|Back
|Cmd + ⇦ (left arrow)
Cmd + [
Delete
|Alt + ⇦ (left arrow)
Ctrl + [
Shift + Scroll down
|Forward
|Cmd + ⇨ (right arrow)
Cmd + ]
|Alt + ⇨ (right arrow)
Ctrl + ]
Shift + Scroll up
|Open link
|Return
Click
|Enter
Click
|Open link in new window
|Shift + Return
Shift + Click
|Shift + Enter
Shift + Click
|Save link target as
|Option + Return
|Alt + Enter
|Open new tab
|Cmd + T
Double-Click on Tab Bar
|Ctrl + T
Double-Click on Tab Bar
|Close tab
(close window if only one tab)
|Cmd + W
Cmd + F4
|Ctrl + W
Ctrl + F4
Middle-click on Tab
|Undo close tab
|Cmd + Shift + T
|Ctrl + Shift + T
|Next tab
|Ctrl + Tab
Ctrl + PageDown
|Ctrl + Tab
Ctrl + PageDown
|Previous tab
|Ctrl + Shift + Tab
Ctrl + PageUp
|Ctrl + Shift + Tab
Ctrl + PageUp
|Open new window
|Cmd + N
|Ctrl + N
|Close window
|Cmd + Shift + W
Option + F4
|Ctrl + Shift + W
Alt + F4