Firefox Shortcuts for Mac and Linux

Firefox has become a favorite browser for computer users across all platforms. To use it more efficiently, the creators built a number of keyboard shortcuts. Here is a list of shortcuts for Mac and Linux operating systems. Often, the Mac shortcut is the same as the Windows shortcut, replacing Ctrl with Cmd. There are also a number of shortcuts designed for Firefox developers.

Browser Management

These shortcuts will help users manage the browser itself, including the bookmarking pages and using Firefox's options in an optimal way.

Actions Mac OS X Linux Help n/a F1 Add Bookmark Cmd + D Ctrl + D Bookmarks Sidebar (toggle) Cmd + B Ctrl + B Browsing History (toggle) Cmd + Shift + H Ctrl + H Download History Cmd + J Ctrl + Y

Page Manipulation

These shortcuts are designed to help the user manipulate the page and access actions that otherwise require right-clicking or accessing the File tab.

Actions Mac OS X Linux Zoom in (full page) Cmd + + Ctrl + +

Ctrl + Scroll down Zoom out (full page) Cmd + - Ctrl + -

Ctrl + Scroll up Restore page to default view Cmd + 0 Ctrl + 0 Print page Cmd + P Ctrl + P Reload page F5

Cmd + R F5

Ctrl + R Stop page from loading Esc

Cmd + . Esc Save page as Cmd + S Ctrl + S Page source Cmd + U Ctrl + U Page info Cmd + I Ctrl + I

Page Navigation

These shortcuts help the user use the actual Web page itself within Firefox, including quick scrolling and navigating.

Action Mac OS X Linux Move down one line ⇩ (down arrow) ⇩ (down arrow)

Alt + Scroll down Move up one line ⇧ (up arrow) ⇧ (up arrow)

Alt + Scroll up Move down one full screen PageDown

Spacebar PageDown

Spacebar

Shift + Backspace Move up one full screen PageUp

Shift + Spacebar PageUp

Shift + Spacebar

Backspace Go to the bottom of page End End Go to the top of the page Home Home Move to the next frame F6 F6 Move to the previous frame Shift + F6 Shift + F6

Web Navigation

Within the browser, these shortcuts help navigate the Web and move from Web page to Web page.