Xbox One Launch Snubs Some Developers' Home Turf

International slights

At present, the Xbox One has no set release date in either Finland or Poland — which could make some developers feel slighted, considering that some of its biggest games are coming from those countries.

International woes

The Xbox One is not exactly a global console just yet. Initially slated to launch in 21 countries, that number has declined to 13, as of Aug. 14.

At the time of this writing, the Xbox One will launch in November in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and New Zealand. The system has been delayed indefinitely in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Sweden and Switzerland.

"There are many factors that determine the timing of specific market launches," the Xbox leadership team explained in an Xbox Wire blog post. "This includes work to localize the Xbox One dash[board], incorporate additional voice and languages, and build partnerships to bring apps and meaningful local content to each country."

If offered the choice between a cheaper PS4 at launch or a more expensive Xbox One at an unspecified future date, many European gamers may take the first option. Although Sony has not released a definitive list of countries for the PS4 launch, its website suggests it will launch in most of Europe, as well as Asia, North America and Latin America, simultaneously.

Not to mention the Finns

Delaying the Xbox One in a country like Russia is a potential missed opportunity, given the growing games market in eastern Europe. Making the Scandinavians wait, though, is even harder to swallow, as Remedy Studios, the studio behind some of Microsoft's biggest hits, is located in Espoo, Finland.

If you've been gaming for a while, you might remember Remedy for celebrated titles like "Max Payne" and "Alan Wake." That's one reason many gamers are so excited for "Quantum Break," one of Microsoft's most hyped Xbox One exclusive titles. In this game, a character named Jack must investigate temporal oddities and gun down foes while manipulating time itself.

While Remedy will still be able to develop "Quantum Break" on schedule (Microsoft provides game creators with the necessary dev kits), there is a chance that "Quantum Break," scheduled for release sometime in 2014, will launch before the Xbox One ever makes it to Finland.

This means that developers will not be able to show their families their finished product outside the office, and Espoo will have to wait while the rest of the world enjoys the fruits of its labor.

The situation in Finland is curious, but at least Finnish gamers know they will get the system eventually. Elsewhere in Europe, the situation is even less certain.