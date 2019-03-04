How to Use Facebook Messenger's Secret Dark Mode

If you've been waiting for Facebook to finally deliver a dark mode in its Messenger app, the wait is over.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide/Facebook)

The world's largest social network has turned on a secret dark mode in its Facebook Messenger app that isn't so simple to find. In fact, it'll take some digging to find the right emoji to unlock the mode.

First things first, you'll need to boot up Facebook Messenger on your Android- or iOS-based device. You'll also need to ensure you're running the latest version of Facebook Messenger. If you're not, the trick to unlock dark mode won't work.

If all that's in place, simply turn on Messenger and open a chat window. You can either send the message to yourself or someone else. Either way, you'll want to send a single crescent moon emoji. As long as you chose the correct one, moon emoji will start falling down on your screen. It'll then tell you that you've unlocked Messenger's dark mode.

When you use Messenger now, you'll find that the app has a black background, the icons that were once blue are white, and overall, it's easier on the eyes. If you want to go back to the standard light mode, you can go back into Facebook Messenger's settings and turn it on.

The move might not seem like a big one at first blush, but an increasing number of apps and even operating systems are supporting dark modes. In most cases, dark modes are turned on by flipping a switch in software. Facebook has decided to hide it in Messenger.

Facebook Messenger's dark mode should be available now for all users. If you don't see it, try updating your app and trying again.