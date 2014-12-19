How to Edit Photos Like a Pro on EyeEm App

Ever wonder what goes into the beautiful, artistic images professional photographers post? With photo-editing app EyeEm's latest feature, you can see exactly which changes the pros applied to their pictures. Better yet, you can borrow the exact edits to add to your own images.

Here's how to use Open Edit on EyeEm (free, on iOS and Android). This guide uses screenshots on iOS, but the steps are similar on Android.

1. Install the EyeEm app, if you haven't already done so. Make sure you have version 5.0. On iOS 7 and up, apps automatically update, so you don't have to worry about doing that.

2. Open EyeEm. If you've never used the app before, you'll have to log in or sign up for an account.

3. Tap Discover at the bottom

4. Select the Open Edits album. Right now, it's a featured album that appears at the top of the page.

5. Tap on a picture that catches your eye. You'll learn more if you select pictures based on their color and lighting, since these can be tweaked by edits, as opposed to something that looks nice but doesn't appear to have been edited.

6. Press the Open Edits button next to the owner's username.

7. Select Try This Edit at the bottom of the screen to apply the changes to a picture of your own. If all you want is to see what was done, just scroll through the steps that appear in the Open Edit panel.

8. Pick a picture from your Camera Roll. First-timers will have to allow EyeEm access to your gallery at this point.

9. Watch as every edit is applied to your picture in steps. A green check mark will appear over your image once the changes have been applied. Tap the arrow on the top right to share your "work".

10. Fill in a caption, select your social networks, then hit Share at the bottom. You have now edited a picture like a pro.

