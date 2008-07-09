7 Smart Ways to Dump Your E-Junk
4 Comments Comment from the forums
-
10 July 2008 06:57AT&T also sponsors a program called Cell Phones for Soldiers, where you can donate used cell phones to be recycled and help pay for prepaid calling cards for our soldiers to call home.Reply
-
randomizer 10 July 2008 11:32Why isn't my Nokia 3210 in the list on ebay? It's not that old is it? :(Reply
-
Fadamor 15 July 2008 02:13For those of you that can't figure out what to do with the old stuff, Best Buy in the U.S.A. will accept electronic junk at no charge and ship it to dedicated electronics recyclers. This is not a donation - no charitable tax receipts can be given - but Best Buy can make sure that toasted monitor (hazardous waste) in your basement does not end up in a landfill before it has been properly recycled. Contact a manager at your nearest Best Buy for more details on their recycling program if this sounds like something you could use.Reply
-
15 July 2008 05:49Free Geek isn't just for people in Oregon. People have started Free Geek branches in cities all over North America. I volunteer at Free Geek Vancouver, and we're just as happy to recycle your old junk as the one in Portland.Reply