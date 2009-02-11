Trending

Green Your Home with Tech: Part 1

By

We put power monitors and other electricity-saving gadgets to the test during a Midwestern winter. We saved money environmentally and so can you.

Electricity and Lighting: Saving Green and Going Green

A new fixture in our old farmhouse.

A new fixture in our old farmhouse.

Our 70-year-old, two-story farmhouse recently underwent a complete rewiring of its electrical system. The outdated wiring and old-fashioned fixtures were not only at an increased risk of starting an electrical fire, but they were a drain on my finances, as utility bills became difficult to manage. 

Once the decision was made to start fresh, there were opportunities to improve upon the usual process of putting a home back together. As I looked into the options, I became skeptical of all the companies touting earth-friendlier options to the standard fixtures and systems. Could the addition of a few “green” gadgets to my home (and the removal of outdated technologies) keep electrical bills low? I realized that those environmental and cost savings could be wiped out if the products were a pain to purchase, install, and use every day.

We took a look at some of the newest electricity and lighting gizmos on the market. Some were designed to cut electric usage right away, while others required some planning and changes in our daily lifestyle to take advantage of. Here are the technologies we are sticking with and how they can work for you, too.

An old lighting fixture outside our farmhouse.

An old lighting fixture outside our farmhouse.

Return to Tom's Guide later this month for the next part in our "Green Your Home with Tech" series, which will feature energy-efficient technologies for home heating and coolinguseful for homes in regions where weather conditions fluctuate wildly during February, March, and April.

23 Comments Comment from the forums
  • nukemaster 11 February 2009 23:35
    Does the LED bulb loose lighting in some fixtures since half of the bulb is covered?

    I have seen so many color temperatures of CFL bulbs that you "should" find something to match your tastes.

    Outdoor in the cold does remain a real issue for CFL bulbs that are not left on for extended time(Motion lights) since there is a warm-up time.
    Reply
  • Fadamor 12 February 2009 00:31
    I'm amazed at the math some people like to use. $39.95 @ Amazon.com translates into "it might very well be worth the $30 to start switching out bulbs on a conservative schedule."

    Of course, in an article on a Green Earth-dedicated site a year ago reviewing the Pharox bulb, the price was quoted as $60.00. So maybe our intrepid columnist was thinking about costs in the future.
    Reply
  • Tomsguiderachel 12 February 2009 01:54
    Fadamor, the Amazon.com link is not to the cheapest place to buy a Pharox bulb on the Web. It is simply to a reputable place. We are confident you can find it for cheaper elsewhere.

    Thanks,

    Rachel Rosmarin
    Editor of Tom's Guide
    Reply
  • A Stoner 12 February 2009 02:30
    How much of the cost of these things are actually in energy consumption to manufacture. I can guess that the material cost for these is more than for a typical incandescent, but probably not by a factor, more likely double. The rest of the cost then has to be in energy used in production. I can buy (4) 75 watt light bulbs for about $1.29 if I do not care what brand I get, or I can buy (4) 100 watt light bulbs for as much as $6.95 if I want a high quality name brand. I can also buy some that are simply $5.95 each if I want 6500k 100 watt name brand. If you say the reason for the cost is simply more expensive materials to make them, why is the material so expensive? Is it because there is very limited available anywhere, or is it because it takes alot of energy to get it out of the environment and turned into a production ready substance? In the end, you can almost always trace the cost of an item back to the total energy required to produce it. While 50,000 hours is a long time, many times these things will be replaced long before they give out. From the time I was a child until I left for military my family probably turned in 5 TVs to salvation army in still working order. People upgrade, and at the rate that things change in todays society it is much more frequently. In the future it will probably be even more so. So while this light is nice today, and if you keep it for your lifetime it makes sense, but I say it is more likely it is like a computer, while you could probably spend $10,000 and have the fastest thing in crysis around, next year you will likely be dumping your old machine and upgrading to the next $10,000 machine that has new features. For lightbulbs the features could be light output, light color, dimmable, new fixtures specifically made for LED lighting, a higher efficiency solar panel or what ever. The likely hood of someone keeping these particular lights installed for decades is probably very minimal.
    Reply
  • Tomsguiderachel 12 February 2009 05:34
    Stoner,

    I can see that you are trying to make a good point. But the truth is, you have no more information than we do. Of course, we don't know how much more energy a Pharox Bulb costs to manufacture than a standard or a CFL. Over a period of 10 years, I would guess that you'd be saving both energy AND money AND natural resources to use the Pharox instead. I'd wager the same is true for every product on this list (and the item they would replace). If anyone has evidence to the contrary, we are very eager for it!

    Thanks,
    Rachel Rosmarin
    Editor of Tom's Guide
    Reply
  • Dekasav 12 February 2009 10:21
    With new technology, though, it's not always about making money on the product, but returning on the investment of developing the technology. Think of the Pharox bulbs like a prescription drug, it costs little to manufacture but lots to make the first one. After research and development costs are recouped, the price will likely settle closer to the materials and energy used to make it (the physical bulb).
    Reply
  • Area51 12 February 2009 10:56
    Rachel,
    It is one of the best postings I have seen in a long time from Toms... Great job, and I hope to see further postings like this.
    Thanks again
    Reply
  • Tomsguiderachel 12 February 2009 13:27
    Thanks Area, You will see more stories like this--we're going to be running a 3 part series on making homes greener through technology. Stay tuned!
    Reply
  • tank 12 February 2009 19:23
    Great technology article. From a homer owner's standpoint I must ask why should I switch? Can you maybe show some stats of how this technology saved you money? Give some conclusive evidence showing the benefits to switch and use some of these gadgets. Again great article.
    Reply
  • A Stoner 12 February 2009 20:29
    I am not trying to say that over ten years you would not save money. The thing I am noticing about many of the items is that they last 25, 30, 50 years. The question then must become whether a person will keep them in use for those 30 years to get the advantages offered. It could be two years down the road better items come out and these things get replaced with those new items and these items end up in storage or the dump. I just want to make sure that people look at the upgrade from every perspective available. While the light bulb is state of the art today, there is no reason to beleive that they will be state of the art in two years. Light quality and intensity would be the two factors I would think would be most likely to cause a person to change these bulbs. Some people care about the color and brightness of their lights, I know other people who are just as happy with a 40 watt yellow tint bulb as a 60 watt soft white. If a person is in this group, chances are slim they would change out these bulbs in a lifetime. Other people, like me look for specific brightness, color and would be very likely to toss these in the storage closet as soon as closer to my ideal light came out. I would replace those as soon as the next better light came out and so forth.
    Reply