Green Your Home with Tech: Part 1

Electricity and Lighting: Saving Green and Going Green
Our 70-year-old, two-story farmhouse recently underwent a complete rewiring of its electrical system. The outdated wiring and old-fashioned fixtures were not only at an increased risk of starting an electrical fire, but they were a drain on my finances, as utility bills became difficult to manage.
Once the decision was made to start fresh, there were opportunities to improve upon the usual process of putting a home back together. As I looked into the options, I became skeptical of all the companies touting earth-friendlier options to the standard fixtures and systems. Could the addition of a few “green” gadgets to my home (and the removal of outdated technologies) keep electrical bills low? I realized that those environmental and cost savings could be wiped out if the products were a pain to purchase, install, and use every day.
We took a look at some of the newest electricity and lighting gizmos on the market. Some were designed to cut electric usage right away, while others required some planning and changes in our daily lifestyle to take advantage of. Here are the technologies we are sticking with and how they can work for you, too.
Return to Tom's Guide later this month for the next part in our "Green Your Home with Tech" series, which will feature energy-efficient technologies for home heating and coolinguseful for homes in regions where weather conditions fluctuate wildly during February, March, and April.
I have seen so many color temperatures of CFL bulbs that you "should" find something to match your tastes.
Outdoor in the cold does remain a real issue for CFL bulbs that are not left on for extended time(Motion lights) since there is a warm-up time.
Of course, in an article on a Green Earth-dedicated site a year ago reviewing the Pharox bulb, the price was quoted as $60.00. So maybe our intrepid columnist was thinking about costs in the future.
I can see that you are trying to make a good point. But the truth is, you have no more information than we do. Of course, we don't know how much more energy a Pharox Bulb costs to manufacture than a standard or a CFL. Over a period of 10 years, I would guess that you'd be saving both energy AND money AND natural resources to use the Pharox instead. I'd wager the same is true for every product on this list (and the item they would replace). If anyone has evidence to the contrary, we are very eager for it!
It is one of the best postings I have seen in a long time from Toms... Great job, and I hope to see further postings like this.
Thanks again