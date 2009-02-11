Green Your Home with Tech: Part 1

Electricity and Lighting: Saving Green and Going Green

A new fixture in our old farmhouse.

Our 70-year-old, two-story farmhouse recently underwent a complete rewiring of its electrical system. The outdated wiring and old-fashioned fixtures were not only at an increased risk of starting an electrical fire, but they were a drain on my finances, as utility bills became difficult to manage.

Once the decision was made to start fresh, there were opportunities to improve upon the usual process of putting a home back together. As I looked into the options, I became skeptical of all the companies touting earth-friendlier options to the standard fixtures and systems. Could the addition of a few “green” gadgets to my home (and the removal of outdated technologies) keep electrical bills low? I realized that those environmental and cost savings could be wiped out if the products were a pain to purchase, install, and use every day.

We took a look at some of the newest electricity and lighting gizmos on the market. Some were designed to cut electric usage right away, while others required some planning and changes in our daily lifestyle to take advantage of. Here are the technologies we are sticking with and how they can work for you, too.

An old lighting fixture outside our farmhouse.

