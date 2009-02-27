Green Your Home With Tech: Temperature

Temperature Tricks
During our search for shining stars of green technology for the home (see Part One for our first in the series), it became clear that heating and cooling is the number-one drain on both natural resources and our utility bills. With a climate that is usually brutally cold (-20 degrees Fahrenheit wind chill temperatures) or unbearably hot (a heat index of 120 degrees Fahrenheit or more), the Nebraska home we are using as our testbed could definitely use some upgrades.
There are high-quality whole-home systems on the market designed to decrease reliance on electricity and fossil fuels. But we focused on appliances that could be used in the "zone heating/cooling" method and could be moved from room to room. This turned out to be not only a very effective way to keep temperatures in the acceptable range at any time of the year, it also proved to be much more affordable in initial investment costs.
How did these small appliances qualify as “green” options? In addition to the lowered energy consumption that almost always followed their implementation, many of them also helped to bring a better awareness about the efficiency of the home as a whole. When heating just one area of a home, a drafty window or door in the immediate area will be more noticeable and adjustments can be made right away. If whole-home heating and cooling units are utilized, an inefficient area of the home may not always be apparent, which would waste more money and fuel. For the ultimate in energy-efficiency, it is best to try to find suitable solutions that are also Energy-Star compliant (or at least reduce energy usage by a significant amount).
Here are the most promising of the products that we tested.
This article was written from the perspective of a parent with several children in a very large rural home. The heaters discussed in this article can save money and energy over central heating. Children's bodies may not regulate temperature as well as yours, so piling on extra layers of clothing is not always the solution. As for the crayon comment--in a household with children, I found this to be an amusing insight into the heat output of that particular product. We will do our best to get you actual temps, but for now, know that Crayolas melt at between 128-147 degrees Fahrenheit.
Rachel Rosmarin, Editor of Tom's Guide
First, I have to say the folks at Ecobee are really nice and very helpful, but their service is limited by the products they sell.
ECOBEE IS THE GATEKEEPER
Controlling remotely over the internet, the smart thermostat device is a bit slow and clunky as it is runs through Ecobee’s servers, then to my house, and there is NOT an option for a direct connection using my Dynamic DNS service. This is one of the the biggest disappointments with this device that I didn’t discover until after purchased. Case in point, Ecobee had a significant outage last month and I could not control my device during the critical cold weather and snow storms that we were experiencing. I was really afraid of my pipes bursting in the house due to the cold temps. My other concern with having to depend on my connection running through Ecobee's servers is that at any point they can start charging a toll for access to my thermostat. Following their mass e-mail apology after the outage month, I inquired about a direct connection option and was advised a direct connection was not their business model. ** BE FOREWARNED OF THIS FACT BEFORE CONSIDERING PURCHASE OF THIS DEVICE **
LCD THERMOSTAT SCREEN ISSUES
In addition, the wall thermostat’s touch screen device is not ready for prime time. The touch functions on the LCD screen jump all over the place when trying to pin down the exact point where to push on the screen. Ecobee replaced the first device in an effort to resolve the issue, but the 2nd device yielded no better results.
Another issue is that the thermostat’s LCD screen touch points for each function are too small for the average adult to do by finger, thus we have to use a pencil eraser to make device changes via the touch screen.
Given my experience and knowledge, at this point I would not purchase an Ecobee device, but rather opt for a smart thermostat system that integrates into a whole-home smart system that had an option for direct connection remote control via the internet.