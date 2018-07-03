Amazon Echo Show Hits Lowest Price Ever for Prime Day

Although Prime Day won't officially start till July 16, Amazon is kicking things off with a massive discount on its Echo Show device.

From now through Prime Day, Prime members can take $100 off the Amazon Echo Show. (Not a Prime member? You can sign up for a 30-day trial and cancel after your trial period).

The Echo Show is Amazon's premium Alexa-powered device. It does everything the Echo can, but one-ups its sibling with the addition of a 7-inch screen and front-facing camera.

The screen allows you to make video calls and take advantage of select skills from the likes of OpenTable, Food Network, and CNN. For instance, you can ask Alexa to display nearby restaurants and then launch the OpenTable app to make your reservation direct from your Echo Show.

You can also use the camera to scan barcodes and buy items directly from Amazon.

For the second year in a row, Amazon is building momentum for Prime Day with a generous price drop on an Alexa-powered device. (Last year, the retailer discounted the first-gen Echo). Stay tuned as we hand-pick the best deals leading up to Prime Day.