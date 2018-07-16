Echo Dot Now Just $29 for Prime Day Deal

If you've been waiting to buy an Amazon Echo Dot, now's the time to pull the trigger.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon's puck-shaped Alexa speaker just dropped to $30 for Prime Day, which kicks off today. That's $20 off, and the best price we've ever seen for this awesome little gadget.

The Echo Dot is the smallest and most affordable member of the Echo family, allowing you to check the weather, control your smart home gadgets and perform a myriad of other skills by simply talking to Alexa. You can also pair it with your Bluetooth speaker to turn any sound setup into a smart one.

We've been tracking deals on the Echo Dot since it launched, and this is as cheap as it's going to get -- so don't hesitate if you want one. Amazon Prime Day runs through July 18 at 3am ET, so be sure to bookmark our Best Prime Day Deals roundup to get the best savings as they happen.