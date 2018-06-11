E3 Day 1 Roundup: Biggest Xbox, EA and Bethesda News

The biggest video game event of the year, the Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3), is in full swing in Los Angeles.

It started in earnest this year as Microsoft, Bethesda and Electronic Arts took to the stage to announce a slew of new games, trailers for upcoming titles and some interesting acquisitions.

Xbox Fights Back

Microsoft isn't going down without a fight. To prove it is deadly serious, the company unveiled Halo: Infinite, Gears of War 5, Forza Horizon 4 and a new Battletoads (yes, really). We also got an update on Crackdown 3 and a ton of new trailers, including Ori and the Will of the Wisps and From Software's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. And there was also our first hint at the next Xbox.



Bethesda Goes Big

For a single publisher, Bethesda sure showed a lot. We learned a whole bunch about Fallout 76, including a new trailer, Rage 2, Starfield and new content for Prey called Mooncrash. We're also getting a free iOS Elder Scrolls game called Blades. And for VR users, Prey and Wolfenstein are getting new titles.

EA Kicks Things Off

On Saturday, EA started the show with its EA Play event. We got a deep dive on Anthem, which will be released in February, and saw Battlefield V's new battle-royale mode. The company dropped Unravel 2 right there on stage, and we saw the beautiful, minimalist indie Sea of Solitude. Of course, we saw a ton of EA Sports, including Madden and FIFA, and now we know that there will be a whole lot more Star Wars coming next year.

