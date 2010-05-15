Quick Looks: HTC Incredible and More

What a Lucky Guy

As Editorial Director for Bestofmedia USA, I get a chance to look at quite a bit of hardware and software. Frankly, I’m too busy to do detailed articles on this stuff, but when I encounter something that I really like or dislike or maybe even just feel neutral about, I need to tell someone. So, you’re it.

This time I’ve got a bundle of goodies including:

· Samsung XL2370 Monitor

· CRU DataPort 10 Secure External Hard Drive Enclosure

· HTC Android Incredible Smartphone

· Sezmi All-in-One Personal Service

· Pentax K-x Digital Single Lens Reflex Camera

Subhead: Samsung XL2370 Monitor

My little Mac Mini has a very nice NVIDIA Ge-Force 9400M graphics processor that can produce screen resolutions up to 1920 x 1200 pixels. Apple monitors are a bit costly for me and my $700 Mini. So, I decided to try a monitor from one of my favorite manufacturers, Samsung.

My first LCD monitor was a Samsung SyncMaster 170MP. I loved that thing and it’s now serving my wife as it did me for quite a while. Well, Samsung and LCD monitors have come a long way since the 170MP. The XL2370 is a fantastic 23” monitor that can be had for under $300. It features more environmentally friendly LED backlighting, 1900 x 1024 pixel resolution, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and a claimed contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1.

The XL2370 isn’t a pro monitor for high-end photo and video editing. However, I am able to calibrate its colors and brightness/contrast using Color Munki hardware and software to the point where the difference between what I see on the monitor in Photoshop CS5 and what my various Epson printers produced is very close.

The Samsung XL2370 connected to my Mac Mini.

The monitor is beautifully designed. The screen is fairly refection free. The touch screen, backlit on-off and other buttons in the lower right corner disappear when the unit is off and are easy to see and use when the monitor is on.