Home-made Analog Clock Built from LEDs

We've gotten so used to the circular look of analog clocks that it's in use even today. So it's no surprise that when electronics Mcgyver and YouTube user wellyb00t decided to make a clock out of some LEDs and a PIC Microcontroller, he designed it to display time in that age-old format.

Granted, his LED analog clock is more than just a glorified pinwheel with numbers at the edge. Every minute, it goes into a lightshow once a minute, as well as going through a more elaborate display every hour on the hour. Wellyb00t gives other DIY-ers the chance to build their own whimsical exercise in timekeeping; just drop by his Photobucket page.