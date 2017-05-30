Dell's Inspiron All-in-Ones Ditch Bezels, Add Graphics Might

What will you do with your all-in-one? Dell’s two latest Inspirons cater to two very specific experiences. Its new Inspiron 24 5000 AIO is meant to stream video like a champ with anti-buffering software, while the Inspiron 27 7000 AIO is VR-ready and can handle games and content creation.

Both of the All-in-Ones have Dell’s InfinityEdge displays, like what you’ll find on the XPS 13 laptop (say hello to the nose cam), and sleek new silver and black designs, which look far nicer than the previous models with thick bezels. Their hinges bend the screen down towards the desk, just like Microsoft's Surface Studio.

The Inspiron 24 5000 (available this month starting at $699) has a 24-inch IPS FHD display and runs on a 7th-gen AMD CPU and AMD Polaris RX5000 GPU. Its killer app is Dell and Rivet Networks’ Smartbyte, which prioritizes video calls and streaming ahead of other traffic. In theory, this means less time buffering and more time watching video.

The Inspiron 27 7000 (starting at $999) uses an AMD Ryzen CPU in combination with Polaris RX500 graphics to power either its standard FHD display or an optional 4K UHD screen. Its internal subwoofer promises loud, clear audio and strong bass.

You get far-field voice activation for Cortana, USB Type-C 3.1 and Windows Hello login via infrared cameras on both models. Several storage options, including SSDs and dual-drives, are available on either system.

We hope to get more hands-on time with the Inspirons after Dell’s Computex press conference.