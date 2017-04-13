Get a 22-inch Full HD Dell Monitor for $100

If you've been holding off on upgrading your monitor, now might be the perfect time. Amazon has the Dell 22-inch 1080p SE2216H Monitor for just $100. That's $29 under Dell's direct price and one of the cheapest 1080p monitors we've come across in recent weeks.

The monitor offers wide viewing angles of 178-degrees along with a 3,000:1 contrast ratio. It has a built-in tilt function and features both HDMI and VGA connectivity. However, its 12ms response time is a bit sluggish by today's standards, so hardcore gamers may want to play elsewhere.

If you're looking to create a dual-monitor setup, Dell currently takes 15 percent off select 2-monitor purchases via coupon code "STOCKUP". However, at $200 for two monitors, Amazon's price for two SE2216H LCDs is cheaper than Dell's, the latter of which totals in $220.98 after discount.