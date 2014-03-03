D-Link Releases World's First Portable AC Router

The world's first portable AC router is a new way to take the Internet with you in your pocket. With this little box you'll be able to quickly create Wi-Fi hotspots for an existing Internet connection (3G/4G, Wi-Fi or Ethernet). The D-Link's DIR-510L also includes a 4000mAh rechargeable battery for juicing up your cellphone, tablet or even a small laptop.

Featuring the latest Wi-Fi standard, known as ac, this router should be able to leveral dual band technology to avoid radio congestion and interference. That should mean you'll see throughput of 750Mbps. That should be about three times faster than the wireless N standard. D-Link claims this little guy will automaticall detect what type of connection is available to make connecting easier.

The two USB ports on the side means users can share videos from a USB flash drive or internet from a 3G/G4/LTE modem. This makes the DIR-510L a potentially useful addition to business traveller's kit. The D-Link DIR-510L starts shipping today for a reasonable $99.99.

